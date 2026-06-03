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TRIBUTES PAID David Millard Dies in Wroughton Motorbike Collision on A4361

David Millard Dies in Wroughton Motorbike Collision on A4361

The family of David Millard, 42, have paid a heartfelt tribute after he died following a motorbike collision with a Jeep on the A4361 in Wroughton on May 21. Wiltshire Police confirmed the fatal incident, highlighting the loss to the local community.

Beloved Community Figure

David was remembered as a caring and generous man, known across Swindon and beyond. His family described him as “the kindest soul you could ever meet” with a gift for friendship that connected him with people nationwide.

Tributes Pour In

Since David’s passing, friends and acquaintances have shown overwhelming support. His partner, mother, and brother praised his supportive nature, saying he would always go out of his way to help others, regardless of how well he knew them.

Passions And Personality

A talented painter and decorator, David spent most of his life in Swindon where he was well-known and loved. An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed watching sunsets at Avebury and Barbury Castle and loved walking and running.

Lasting Legacy

David’s family concluded, “He loved life deeply, and he was a true force of nature. We will miss him more than words can ever say.” The tragedy has left a deep gap in the community, reflecting the impact David had through his kindness and generosity.

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