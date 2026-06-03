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Three Royal Navy Personnel Killed After Helicopter Crashes Near Okehampton

Three Royal Navy Personnel Killed After Helicopter Crashes Near Okehampton

Three Royal Navy service members died after their helicopter crashed in a field near Sourton Down, close to Okehampton, Devon, shortly before 4am on Wednesday 3 June. Emergency services including fire crews, police, ambulance teams, and Ministry of Defence personnel responded swiftly to the scene after reports of the crash. Authorities have launched a full investigation as roads around the A30 and A386 remain closed.

Flames Visible Before Impact

Witnesses reported seeing a ball of fire streaking through the sky before the helicopter plunged into the field and exploded. Louise, driving along the A30, described the scene: “It looked like a missile. It hit the ground and there was a huge explosion and then flames. It was terrifying. I don’t think anyone could have survived that.” Emergency crews arrived quickly and battled the blaze for several hours.

Low-flying Helicopter Moments Before

Another local resident was woken by the sound of the helicopter flying unusually low just before the crash. “It sounded as if the helicopter was not right as it flew over the house,” he said, adding it sounded like mechanical failure and nearly hit the roof.

Investigation Underway

The crashed aircraft is believed to be an AgustaWestland Merlin, a key Royal Navy transport helicopter capable of carrying three crew and up to 24 troops. Wreckage including rotor blades and tail parts was scattered across farmland near the Okehampton Battle Camp military training area. The cause remains unknown while Ministry of Defence and Royal Navy investigators continue their examinations.

Official Statements And Response

A Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed the deaths and said the families have been informed, requesting privacy at this difficult time. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged the tragedy during PMQs, expressing sympathy and promising more details as they emerge. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a major emergency response activated at 3.45am and warned motorists to avoid the area due to ongoing road closures.

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