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SCUMBAG Maidstone Mother and Daughter Jailed for Elderly Fraud Spree

In Maidstone, Kent, mother Kathlene Perry, 61, and her daughter Siobhan Perry, 43, were jailed after using a stolen bank card from an elderly pensioner to fund a shopping spree in November 2025. Police launched an investigation after a family member reported the theft on 15 November, leading to the discovery of the fraud and their subsequent arrests.

Carer Impersonation Uncovered

Kathlene Perry posed as the victim’s carer to steal the bank card from the vulnerable woman in her 90s. The pair then used the card in several town centre shops, purchasing cigarettes, a vape, fast food, and attempting ATM withdrawals.

CCTV Footage Key

Police sifted through hours of CCTV to track their movements and identify them as repeat offenders. The investigation revealed they spent over £2,300 on fraudulent purchases in the days before the card was reported stolen.

Hiding In A Cupboard

Officers arrested Kathlene at her home in Acorn Place on the day the crime was reported. Siobhan was found hiding in a kitchen cupboard at a friend’s house on 24 November and was subsequently arrested and charged.

Prison Sentences Delivered

Both pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court on 29 May 2026. Kathlene Perry received a 3-year and 3-month sentence for 14 offences, including fraud and burglary, while Siobhan was jailed for 9 months for eight counts of fraud.

Police Condemn Crime

Detective Sergeant Matt Lynch said: “We take all reports of crime seriously, especially when the victim is vulnerable. These women have no regard for who they hurt, using money a pensioner could not afford to lose on fast food and cigarettes. They should be thoroughly ashamed.”

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