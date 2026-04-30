Jordan Edwards jailed 14 years for Birmingham shooting attack

A gunman has been sentenced to over 14 years in prison after shooting a man in the stomach during a violent incident in Birmingham on 28 August 2024.

Violent Shooting In Bartley Green

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was driving a white Peugeot van in Bartley Green when he got into an argument with the driver of a white Audi. Both vehicles stopped on Glen Side and the victim’s brother joined the scene, escalating tensions.

Gunman Arrives And Opens Fire

Jordan Edwards, 32, arrived in another Audi and fired a shot at the victim, hitting him in the stomach. During the chaos, the victim’s brother, who knew Edwards, was struck over the head with a brick.

Police Hunt And Arrest

Following a police investigation using CCTV, digital evidence, and witness testimony, Edwards was identified as the shooter. He evaded arrest until 12 January, when police located him at a flat on Hylton Street, Birmingham. Officers forced entry and arrested him.

Weapons And Drugs Seized

At the flat, police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol, cocaine valued at around £15,000, and £10,000 hidden in a washing basket. Edwards was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition, wounding, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Sentencing At Birmingham Crown Court

After being found guilty at trial, Edwards was sentenced to 14 years and six months imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 24 April.