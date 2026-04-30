Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Jordan Edwards jailed 14 years for Birmingham shooting attack

Jordan Edwards jailed 14 years for Birmingham shooting attack

A gunman has been sentenced to over 14 years in prison after shooting a man in the stomach during a violent incident in Birmingham on 28 August 2024.

Violent Shooting In Bartley Green

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was driving a white Peugeot van in Bartley Green when he got into an argument with the driver of a white Audi. Both vehicles stopped on Glen Side and the victim’s brother joined the scene, escalating tensions.

Gunman Arrives And Opens Fire

Jordan Edwards, 32, arrived in another Audi and fired a shot at the victim, hitting him in the stomach. During the chaos, the victim’s brother, who knew Edwards, was struck over the head with a brick.

Police Hunt And Arrest

Following a police investigation using CCTV, digital evidence, and witness testimony, Edwards was identified as the shooter. He evaded arrest until 12 January, when police located him at a flat on Hylton Street, Birmingham. Officers forced entry and arrested him.

Weapons And Drugs Seized

At the flat, police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol, cocaine valued at around £15,000, and £10,000 hidden in a washing basket. Edwards was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition, wounding, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Sentencing At Birmingham Crown Court

After being found guilty at trial, Edwards was sentenced to 14 years and six months imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 24 April.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

UK News
Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

MURDER PROBE Fulham Murder Investigation After Woman Dies From Head Injuries

UK News
Woman Jailed After Releasing Bees On Police During Eviction

BEE ATTACK Woman Jailed After Releasing Bees On Police During Eviction

UK News
Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

TERROR PLOT FOILED Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

UK News
Latvian Citizenship by Descent: What UK Nationals With Baltic Roots Need to Know

Latvian Citizenship by Descent: What UK Nationals With Baltic Roots Need to Know

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

POLICE PROBE Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

UK News
Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

MISSING APPEAL Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

BABY MURDER TRIAL Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

UK News
Man Jailed for Driving Bulldozer Through Wolverhampton City Centre

BULLDOZER CHAOS Man Jailed for Driving Bulldozer Through Wolverhampton City Centre

UK News
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

DOPING DRAMA Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

COURT SENTANCE Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

SECUIRTY BOOST Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

UK News
Ex-South Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Victim Relationship

POLICE SCANDAL Ex-South Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Victim Relationship

UK News
Ex-South Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Victim Relationship

Ex-South Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Victim Relationship

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three Teenagers Charged with Murder of Alexander Cashford After Fatal Attack in Leysdown-on-Sea

TEENS SENTANCED London Teenagers Jailed for Isle of Sheppey Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford

UK News
Three Teenagers Charged with Murder of Alexander Cashford After Fatal Attack in Leysdown-on-Sea

London Teenagers Jailed for Isle of Sheppey Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

TERROR ALERT UK Terror Threat Level Raised to Severe After Golders Green Stabbings

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

UK Terror Threat Level Raised to Severe After Golders Green Stabbings

UK News

COURT DRAMA Preston Baby Death Trial: Emergency Call Shows Delay in Medical Help

UK News

Preston Baby Death Trial: Emergency Call Shows Delay in Medical Help

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

ARSON ARREST Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

UK News
Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

UK News

RAPIST JAILED Ex-Spandau Ballet Star Ross Davidson Jailed for Rape in UK Court

UK News

Ex-Spandau Ballet Star Ross Davidson Jailed for Rape in UK Court

UK News
Teens jailed for manslaughter after killing man lured to Isle of Sheppey beach

COURT SENTANCE Teens jailed for manslaughter after killing man lured to Isle of Sheppey beach

Court News, UK News
Teens jailed for manslaughter after killing man lured to Isle of Sheppey beach

Teens jailed for manslaughter after killing man lured to Isle of Sheppey beach

Court News, UK News
Watch Live