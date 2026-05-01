Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

Merseyside Police are urgently seeking information to locate Caiden Newman, 20, from Kensington. He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions following a conviction for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The search is ongoing due to concerns about his whereabouts.

Wanted For Licence Breach

Newman, described as approximately 5ft 7in tall with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair, has breached the terms of his release. Authorities are emphasising the seriousness of his recall to custody.

Local Links And Description

Newman is connected to south Liverpool, an area where police believe he may be hiding. The public is urged to remain vigilant.

Contact Police With Information

Anyone who spots Caiden Newman or has relevant information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101, quoting reference number 26000276103. The force stresses the importance of community support in locating him quickly.