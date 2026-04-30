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FATAL ALTERCATION Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Mackenzie Ball in Sheffield Road Incident

Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Mackenzie Ball in Sheffield Road Incident

A 19-year-old teen from HMP Doncaster has pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of 20-year-old Mackenzie Ball following a June 2024 road incident in Sheffield. Owen Cocksedge admitted manslaughter and two counts of Section 20 assault at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 27 April. The case stems from a two-vehicle collision on Morthen Road at the Moat Lane junction.

Collision Details

On Sunday, 2 June, shortly after 4pm, emergency services responded to a collision involving a silver Land Rover Discovery and a silver Subaru Forester. Officers arriving on the scene found Mackenzie critically injured inside the Land Rover, but all efforts to save him failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fleeing The Scene

The drivers of both vehicles fled before police arrived. Detectives launched a rapid investigation to identify those involved through CCTV footage, which revealed Cocksedge as the driver of the Subaru Forester.

Fatal Altercation

Inquiry established that Cocksedge used his vehicle to ram Mackenzie off the road following an altercation, causing the fatal collision. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Next Steps Collision

Cocksedge pleaded guilty during his court appearance and awaits sentencing. The judge will determine his sentence at a future hearing.

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