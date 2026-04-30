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POLICE APPEAL Man Charged Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

Man Charged Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

  A 59-year-old man has been charged following a serious sexual assault near the southbound M1 services in Leicester Forest East. Tadeusz Podlasinski was arrested by police on Tuesday, 28 April, after an incident on Saturday, 25 April at Baines Lane.

Serious Charges Laid

Podlasinski faces one count of attempted rape and one count of intentional strangulation, reflecting the gravity of the assault reported to police.

Incident Location Details

The reported assault took place near the motorway services off the M1, southbound, specifically around Baines Lane, an area close to Leicester Forest East.

Court Appearance Arranged

Podlasinski, who resides in Wojska Polskiego, Nowa Wieś Wielka, Poland, is scheduled to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 April to answer these charges.

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Topics :Crime

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