Two Bristol men, Manuel Vasile, 19, and Dolari Amet, 21, have been charged in connection with the robbery of a woman in her sixties in Taunton on Monday 27 April. The victim was robbed of her necklace in Hammet Street as police launched an investigation into the incident.

Robbery Charges Details

Manuel Vasile of Stapleton and Dolari Amet from Easton both face charges relating to the robbery. Amet is also charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence after a separate incident that occurred the same day in Hen Chwarel Drive, Newport, Gwent.

Court Appearances

The pair appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 April, where they were remanded in custody. They are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 19 May for a further hearing.

Stapleton Court

Police continue to investigate the robbery and related driving offences. Authorities appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.