Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STREET ROBBERY CHARGES Two Men Charged Over Taunton Necklace Robbery Attack

22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

Two Bristol men, Manuel Vasile, 19, and Dolari Amet, 21, have been charged in connection with the robbery of a woman in her sixties in Taunton on Monday 27 April. The victim was robbed of her necklace in Hammet Street as police launched an investigation into the incident.

Robbery Charges Details

Manuel Vasile of Stapleton and Dolari Amet from Easton both face charges relating to the robbery. Amet is also charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence after a separate incident that occurred the same day in Hen Chwarel Drive, Newport, Gwent.

Court Appearances

The pair appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 April, where they were remanded in custody. They are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 19 May for a further hearing.

Stapleton Court

Police continue to investigate the robbery and related driving offences. Authorities appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Mackenzie Ball in Sheffield Road Incident

FATAL ALTERCATION Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Mackenzie Ball in Sheffield Road Incident

UK News
South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

TERROR CHARGES South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

UK News
Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

FATAL INCIDENT Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

UK News
Man Jailed for 8 Years After Fatal A12 Crash Near Kelvedon

FATAL REAR END Man Jailed 8 Years for Fatal A12 Crash Near Kelvedon in TikTok Tragedy

UK News
Film Student Finbar Sullivan Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill, London

BRUTAL ATTACK Film Student Finbar Sullivan Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill, London

UK News
Stockton Teacher Banned 3 Years Over Lies About Sex Offender Relationship

TEACHER BAN Stockton Teacher Banned 3 Years Over Lies About Sex Offender Relationship

UK News
Newcastle woman jailed for robbery and assault on vulnerable man

EASY TARGET Newcastle woman jailed for robbery and assault on vulnerable man

UK News
Three Men Jailed for Firearm Threats in Merthyr Tydfil Gurnos Area

FIREARMS SENTANCE Three Men Jailed for Firearm Threats in Merthyr Tydfil Gurnos Area

UK News
Dudley Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman Near Hill Street

VICTIM FOUGHT BACK Dudley Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman Near Hill Street

UK News
London Man Jailed For Life Over Norwich Teen Murder in Drug Turf War

TURF WARS London Man Jailed For Life Over Norwich Teen Murder in Drug Turf War

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

VAPE CHARGES Thrapston Vape Shop Owner Charged With Rape and Strangulation

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Thrapston Vape Shop Owner Charged With Rape and Strangulation

UK News
Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

POLICE APPEAL Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

UK News
Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

UK News
New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

PET FREEDOM New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

UK News
New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
British Wife’s Heartbreaking Farewell As Death Row Husband Executed in Texas

DEATH SENTANCE British Wife’s Heartbreaking Farewell As Death Row Husband Executed in Texas

UK News
British Wife’s Heartbreaking Farewell As Death Row Husband Executed in Texas

British Wife’s Heartbreaking Farewell As Death Row Husband Executed in Texas

UK News
Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

UK News
Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

UK News
Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

FOOD RECALL Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

UK News
Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

PREDATORY OFFENDERS Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

UK News
Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

UK News
Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

BRING HER HOME Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

UK News
Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

UK News
Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

POLICE CHASE Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

UK News
Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

UK News
Watch Live