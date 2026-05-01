Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

Two repeat sex offenders from Kent have been jailed after breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPOs) designed to keep the public safe. Andrew McPherson, 53, from Gillingham, and Jay Bishenden, 24, of Sittingbourne, were both sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court for disobeying court orders protecting the community.

Strict Orders Breached

Jay Bishenden was found using concealed internet-enabled devices despite SHPO restrictions. Police searched his Castle Rough Lane home on 13 November 2025, where he surrendered two mobile phones and a laptop. Investigators uncovered evidence of private browser use, violating the terms of his order.

Admitted Multiple Offences

Bishenden pleaded guilty to seven breaches of his SHPO and additional offences involving a suspended sentence. On 30 April 2026, he received a two-year and three-month jail term for the breaches and related charges.

Regular Checks Expose Further Breaches

During a routine visit on 12 January 2026 to McPherson’s home in Charter Street, officers discovered internet activity on his phone and laptop. He admitted to three breaches of his SHPO and was sentenced to one year in prison on 29 April.

Police Highlight Importance Of Shpos