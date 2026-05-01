Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MAJOR DRUGS BUST Five Jailed Over £4m Cannabis Farms Across West Yorkshire

Five Jailed Over £4m Cannabis Farms Across West Yorkshire

Five men, led by Selman Hysa, have been jailed after being caught running multiple cannabis farms worth nearly £4 million across West Yorkshire. The extensive operation ran from October 2024 to April 2025, with police uncovering large-scale cannabis cultivation at several commercial and residential sites in Wakefield, Pontefract, Horbury, Normanton, and Huddersfield.

Organised Drug Operation

West Yorkshire Police‘s Wakefield District Programme Precision team identified Hysa as the ringleader of this industrial-scale cannabis production. His nephews, Armand and Klevis Hysa, worked alongside associates Kosta Dumani and Admir Cerpja in this criminal enterprise.

Multiple Cannabis Farms Raided

  • Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield
  • Newgate House, Pontefract
  • Wakefield Commercial Park, Horbury
  • Beckbridge Industrial Estate, Normanton
  • Former Moldgreen Top Club, Church Street, Huddersfield

The total street value of the drugs seized was £3,933,135.

Sentences Delivered At Leeds Crown

  • Selman Hysa, 44, Warmfield – 6 years 6 months
  • Armand Hysa, 24, Wakefield – 5 years 3 months
  • Klevis Hysa, 29, no fixed address – 4 years 6 months
  • Kosta Dumani, 42, no fixed address – 4 years
  • Admir Cerpja, 43, no fixed address – 3 years 11 months
  • Klodian Bofja, 26, sentenced separately – 16 months

Range Of Charges Admitted

All five men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis. Selman Hysa also admitted money laundering, while Armand Hysa admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of cocaine, and money laundering offences.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

TRAIN ATTACK Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

UK News
Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

POLICE APPEAL Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

COURT CHARGE Mohammed Shakavan Charged Over Child Assault in Stockport

UK News
Jordan Edwards jailed 14 years for Birmingham shooting attack

Jordan Edwards jailed 14 years for Birmingham shooting attack

UK News
Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Sadistic Historic Violence in Middlesbrough

TEEN CONVICTION Extremist Alfie Coleman Convicted of Terror Plot at Old Bailey

UK News
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in London Road, Dover

MAJOR RESPONCE House Fire in Gillingham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

UK News
Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Historic Middlesbrough Violence Against Women

VILE PREDATOR Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Historic Middlesbrough Violence Against Women

UK News
Family Tribute to Antonio Monteiro After Fatal A346 Motorbike Collision

MOTORCYCLIST TRIBUTES Family Tribute to Motorcyclist Antonio Monteiro Killed on A346 Collingbourne Ducis

UK News
Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

VIOLENT OFFENDER Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

UK News
Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

ARSON ARREST Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Albanian Drug Dealer Jailed Over Cocaine Bust in Cambourne

DRUGS BUST Albanian Drug Dealer Jailed Over Cocaine Bust in Cambourne

UK News
Albanian Drug Dealer Jailed Over Cocaine Bust in Cambourne

Albanian Drug Dealer Jailed Over Cocaine Bust in Cambourne

UK News
Derby Man Jailed for Blackmailing Teacher with Explicit Video

BLACKMAILER SENTANCED Derby Man Jailed for Blackmailing Teacher with Explicit Video

UK News
Derby Man Jailed for Blackmailing Teacher with Explicit Video

Derby Man Jailed for Blackmailing Teacher with Explicit Video

UK News
Trump Fails Twice At Dominating King Charles With Signature Handshake

HANDSHAKE SNUB Trump Fails Twice At Dominating King Charles With Signature Handshake

UK News
Trump Fails Twice At Dominating King Charles With Signature Handshake

Trump Fails Twice At Dominating King Charles With Signature Handshake

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

DRUG SENTANCE Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

UK News
Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

Burton-on-Trent Drug Dealer Shane Gledhill Jailed Six Years

UK News
Iranian Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape at South London Shelter

SHELTER ATTACK Iranian Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape at South London Shelter

UK News
Iranian Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape at South London Shelter

Iranian Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape at South London Shelter

UK News
Wrexham Man Jailed for Rape of Teen Girl After Night Out

RAPE SENTANCE Wrexham Man Jailed for Rape of Teen Girl After Night Out

UK News
Wrexham Man Jailed for Rape of Teen Girl After Night Out

Wrexham Man Jailed for Rape of Teen Girl After Night Out

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Film Student Finbar Sullivan Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill, London

BRUTAL ATTACK Film Student Finbar Sullivan Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill, London

UK News
Film Student Finbar Sullivan Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill, London

Film Student Finbar Sullivan Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill, London

UK News
Stockton Teacher Banned 3 Years Over Lies About Sex Offender Relationship

TEACHER BAN Stockton Teacher Banned 3 Years Over Lies About Sex Offender Relationship

UK News
Stockton Teacher Banned 3 Years Over Lies About Sex Offender Relationship

Stockton Teacher Banned 3 Years Over Lies About Sex Offender Relationship

UK News
Newcastle woman jailed for robbery and assault on vulnerable man

EASY TARGET Newcastle woman jailed for robbery and assault on vulnerable man

UK News
Newcastle woman jailed for robbery and assault on vulnerable man

Newcastle woman jailed for robbery and assault on vulnerable man

UK News
Watch Live