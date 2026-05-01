Five Jailed Over £4m Cannabis Farms Across West Yorkshire

Five men, led by Selman Hysa, have been jailed after being caught running multiple cannabis farms worth nearly £4 million across West Yorkshire. The extensive operation ran from October 2024 to April 2025, with police uncovering large-scale cannabis cultivation at several commercial and residential sites in Wakefield, Pontefract, Horbury, Normanton, and Huddersfield.

Organised Drug Operation

West Yorkshire Police‘s Wakefield District Programme Precision team identified Hysa as the ringleader of this industrial-scale cannabis production. His nephews, Armand and Klevis Hysa, worked alongside associates Kosta Dumani and Admir Cerpja in this criminal enterprise.

Multiple Cannabis Farms Raided

Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield

Newgate House, Pontefract

Wakefield Commercial Park, Horbury

Beckbridge Industrial Estate, Normanton

Former Moldgreen Top Club, Church Street, Huddersfield

The total street value of the drugs seized was £3,933,135.

Sentences Delivered At Leeds Crown

Selman Hysa, 44, Warmfield – 6 years 6 months

Armand Hysa, 24, Wakefield – 5 years 3 months

Klevis Hysa, 29, no fixed address – 4 years 6 months

Kosta Dumani, 42, no fixed address – 4 years

Admir Cerpja, 43, no fixed address – 3 years 11 months

Klodian Bofja, 26, sentenced separately – 16 months

Range Of Charges Admitted

All five men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis. Selman Hysa also admitted money laundering, while Armand Hysa admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of cocaine, and money laundering offences.