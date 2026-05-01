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COURT BATTLE Clavicular Sued Over Unlicensed Aqualyx Injection and Underage Sex Claims

Clavicular Sued Over Unlicensed Aqualyx Injection and Underage Sex Claims

Controversial influencer Clavicular, real name Brendan Peters, is facing a lawsuit for battery, fraud, and emotional distress after allegedly injecting 16-year-old influencer Alorah Ziva with unlicensed Aqualyx fat-dissolving injections during a livestream. The claims, made in the UK, involve accusations that Peters promised to make Ziva the “female face for looksmaxxing” while performing this illegal procedure. She also alleges she was misled about his medical qualifications and possibly drugged with methamphetamine mixed into the injection.

Unlicensed Cosmetic Procedure

Ziva, now 18, accuses Clavicular of conducting the fat-melting facial injection when she was only 16, falsely representing that he was medically qualified. The procedure involved Aqualyx, a substance not approved for such cosmetic use, raising concerns over safety and legality.

Allegations Of Drugging

Further accusations suggest methamphetamine was added to the injection mixture, with Ziva expressing fears she may have been drugged during the procedure. These claims add a serious dimension to the lawsuit and potential criminal implications.

Underage Sexual Assault Claims

Ziva also alleges Clavicular had sexual relations with her twice while she was underage and intoxicated, intensifying the severity of the case. These claims point to possible criminal offences beyond the cosmetic procedure.

Legal Response

Clavicular’s legal team issued a statement denying all allegations, describing them as unproven and confirming their intention to vigorously defend him through the courts. No further comments have been made at this stage. This high-profile case highlights the dangers of unregulated cosmetic treatments and raises serious questions about consent and exploitation in influencer culture.

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