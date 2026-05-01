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SOUTHSEA STREET ATTACK Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

Portsmouth Police are appealing for help identifying a man after a serious assault on Palmerston Road, Southsea. The attack happened between 4am and 5am on 5 April near Go Rouge, where a man in his 20s was repeatedly punched and kicked, suffering serious injuries to his face and arm.

Assault In Southsea

The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked by a man and woman unknown to him. Officers have released a CCTV image of a suspect they want to speak to as part of ongoing inquiries.

Suspect Description

  • Black man aged 20-23
  • Tall and skinny build
  • Black braided hair
  • Wearing dark puffa jacket, cream top, jeans, white and black trainers

Female Accomplice

  • White woman aged 20-23
  • Medium build
  • Blonde hair

How To Help

Officers urge anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident, or has mobile phone footage, to contact Portsmouth Police on 101 quoting reference 44260158715.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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