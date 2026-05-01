Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

Portsmouth Police are appealing for help identifying a man after a serious assault on Palmerston Road, Southsea. The attack happened between 4am and 5am on 5 April near Go Rouge, where a man in his 20s was repeatedly punched and kicked, suffering serious injuries to his face and arm.
Assault In Southsea
The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked by a man and woman unknown to him. Officers have released a CCTV image of a suspect they want to speak to as part of ongoing inquiries.
Suspect Description
- Black man aged 20-23
- Tall and skinny build
- Black braided hair
- Wearing dark puffa jacket, cream top, jeans, white and black trainers
Female Accomplice
- White woman aged 20-23
- Medium build
- Blonde hair
How To Help
Officers urge anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident, or has mobile phone footage, to contact Portsmouth Police on 101 quoting reference 44260158715.