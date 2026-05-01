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Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

A 45-year-old man, Essa Suleiman of Camberwell, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following a terrorist stabbing attack in Golders Green on 29 April. The counter-terrorism probe led by London Police came after two men, aged 76 and 34, were stabbed. Suleiman is also charged with attempted murder in a related incident earlier that day in Great Dover Street. He remains in police custody ahead of a Westminster Magistrates’ Court appearance.

Stabbing In Golders Green

At 11:16am on 29 April, officers responded to reports of stabbings on Highfield Avenue, Golders Green. Two men were found with stab wounds and treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital. The suspect was tasered and arrested at the scene with specialist counter-terror police taking over the investigation.

Linked Attack In South East

Earlier that morning at around 08:50am, police responded to an incident on Great Dover Street, SE1, where the same suspect reportedly wielded a knife during an altercation causing minor injuries. Despite initial searches, the suspect was not immediately located but was later arrested in connection with both incidents.

Counter Terrorism Police Lead Probe

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, confirmed the Golders Green stabbing has been declared a terrorist incident. She emphasised the ongoing support for the victims and urged the public to avoid speculation as the judicial process continues.

Ongoing Security Measures

Following a series of related incidents, including an earlier attack on emergency services in Golders Green, police have carried out 28 arrests and charged multiple individuals with arson offences. A heightened policing operation remains in place to maintain public safety and deter further attacks.

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Topics :Crime

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