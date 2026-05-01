EasyJet Strikes Threaten UK Flights to Italy This Weekend

UK holidaymakers flying with easyJet to Italy face potential disruption this weekend due to planned strike action by Italian airline staff and aviation workers. The industrial action, set for Saturday between 1pm and 5pm, affects flights to major tourist hubs including Milan, Naples, Venice and Rome. Airports and airlines are urging passengers to check flight updates before travelling.

Strike Window Targets Easyjet Flights

Unions representing easyJet pilots and cabin crew confirmed strikes over rostering, post-pandemic pay, and integration of new aircraft. EasyJet operates daily UK-Italy routes, with thousands of British travellers potentially affected. Despite the strike, the airline states only a limited number of flights fall within the strike hours, with some UK return and intra-European flights still scheduled.

Airports Warn Of Delays

Naples Airport operator GESAC has issued warnings about possible delays and cancellations. Other major airports, including Rome Fiumicino and Palermo, face additional industrial action from ground staff and security workers. Passengers are advised to stay alert for flight status updates and anticipate longer queues.

Wider Aviation Strikes Loom

On Monday, 11 May, an escalation is expected as easyJet strike action coincides with broader walkouts across the Italian aviation sector. Air traffic control staff in Rome, Naples and Cagliari plan to strike from 10am to 6pm, which could trigger widespread flight delays and cancellations nationwide.

Travel Advice For Passengers

Experts urge travellers to monitor airline communications closely, allow extra time at airports, and prepare alternative travel arrangements where possible. EasyJet confirms contingency plans and will directly notify customers if their flights are affected by the strikes.