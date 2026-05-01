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POLICE APPEAL Burglary and Vandalism at Compton Bassett Waste Site Under Investigation

Person dies after being struck by train near Royal Wootton Bassett

  Wiltshire Police are appealing for information after a burglary and criminal damage incident at Hills Waste site in Compton Bassett on April 25. Around 5.50pm, intruders broke into several buildings on the Old Camp Sandpit site, including the office and canteen, before causing extensive damage across the premises.

Crime Scene Damage

The offender reportedly smashed windows, discharged fire extinguishers, and damaged furniture, leaving the site considerably vandalised. The suspect was described as wearing all black clothing with a balaclava covering their face.

Witness Appeal

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with their investigation. Any details, no matter how minor, could be crucial in identifying and apprehending those responsible.

How To Help

  • Contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 54260049977
  • Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Ongoing Inquiry

Wiltshire Police continue to investigate the burglary and criminal damage at the site, stressing the importance of community support to solve the crime promptly.

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Topics :Crime

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