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POCKED DIALED Kent Drug Dealer Jailed After Pocket-Dial Exposes Cocaine Supply Line

A Kent man has been jailed for four years after his accidental pocket-dial to police exposed a cocaine supply line. Darren Eastwood, 31, was arrested in January 2026 by Kent Police following an investigation into messages sent from a drug line phone to cocaine users.

Investigation Uncovers Drug Network

Police identified a number used to send bulk marketing messages promoting cocaine sales. Call data linked the drug line phone with Eastwood’s personal mobile, including a rare instance where both phones called the same number. On 11 January, the drug line phone accidentally dialled 112, the EU emergency number, triggering police attention.

Arrest And Evidence Seized

Five days after the pocket dial, officers arrested Eastwood on Hitchen Hatch Lane. They found multiple wraps of cocaine, cash, and both mobiles. Evidence of bulk messaging was recovered, including a ‘Christmas deals’ promotion sent on 24 December 2025.

Significant Cash And Drugs Found

Warrants at two Sevenoaks properties, including Eastwood’s Mount Harry Road home, uncovered 79,500 in cash, approximately 150g of cocaine, and drug preparation equipment such as weighing scales and gloves.

Sentencing And Police Statement

Eastwood pleaded guilty to charges of concern in supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property. On 30 April 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced him to four years in prison. Detective Constable Mark Simcox said: “Officers are dedicated to disrupting drugs lines in Kent as this illegal trade brings so much misery to communities. Eastwood’s pocket-dial confirmed our suspicions and helped bring a large quantity of drugs off the streets. Thousands of pounds intended for criminals have been seized.”

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