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POISON PLOT Man Kills Mother During Police Call After Alleged Poison Plot in Inverness

Inverness Man Kills Mother Amid Police 999 Call Over Poison Attempt

Thomas Fraser, 31, fatally stabbed his mother, Miriam MacDonald, 52, at their Inverness home on 1 June last year while she was on a phone call with police reporting his attempt to poison his father, Ian MacDonald, 55. Police charged Fraser with murder and attempted murder, but a Glasgow High Court heard he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

Fatal Family Attack

Fraser’s mother called 999 after suspecting her son had laced a can of Pepsi with a chemical bleach and paracetamol, which Ian MacDonald tasted and immediately spat out. Moments later, Fraser attacked his father with a black folding camping knife, slashing his arm and stabbing him in the chest.  

Phone Call Turns Deadly

While Miriam MacDonald was still on the emergency call, she was struck repeatedly on the neck by Fraser. Despite her screams and pleas for help, Fraser pursued his injured father into the garden, continuing the violent assault before neighbours intervened with a shovel and golf club to drive him away.

Mental Health Decline

Fraser, who had recently returned to live with his parents in Inverness after studying for a PhD at Heriot-Watt University, had become increasingly reclusive. Court psychiatrists testified that he did not understand the nature or wrongfulness of his actions, believing his parents had been taken over by a demonic entity.

Court Details Shocking Statements

Upon arrest, Fraser reportedly told police, “I am Lucifer,” and later made chilling remarks, including, “Embarrassing I did not finish the job” and that his parents “were both dead years ago anyway.” The court was adjourned to await updated medical reports.

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