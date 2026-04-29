13-Year-Old Girl and Man Arrested After Serious Caravan Park Crash in Shropshire

A 13-year-old girl and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a serious crash at Mile Bank Farm caravan park in Whitchurch, Shropshire. The incident happened around 10:45am on Saturday, April 25, West Mercia Police confirmed. An 81-year-old man suffered critical injuries, and a 71-year-old woman was also hurt after the car collided with several fences and gates before crashing into a caravan awning.

Serious Injuries Reported

The elderly man remains in hospital in a critical condition, while the 71-year-old woman sustained injuries that have not been described as life-threatening. Emergency services attended the scene swiftly to assist the victims.

Police Arrest Two Suspects

Following the crash, the teenage girl and the 48-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both have since been released on bail as police continue their investigations.

Witnesses Urged To Come Forward

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was at the caravan park at the time or who may have seen the vehicle involved prior to the incident to get in touch. PC Mark Hobden from the serious collision investigation unit said: “Even the smallest piece of information could help us build a clearer picture of the circumstances leading up to the incident.”

Contacting Police

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to email PC Hobden at [email protected], quoting incident 144i of Saturday, April 25.