Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

Curtis Harrison, 27, from Odd Down, has been jailed after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase through residential streets in Chippenham. On the evening of September 13, Wiltshire Police officers attempted to stop Harrison’s Ford Focus near Hungerdown Lane due to faulty number plates and no insurance. Instead, Harrison sped off, driving recklessly through the town, reaching speeds over 90mph in 30mph zones, before abandoning the car after a collision and fleeing on foot. A 10-year-old child and a woman were found in the vehicle.

Dangerous Driving Pursuit

Police activated blue lights at approximately 9.15pm to stop Harrison’s uninsured vehicle. He ignored officers and led them on a chase through Hungerdown Lane, significantly breaching speed limits and mounting pavements and grass areas.

Child At Risk

After crashing into a vehicle on Manor Road, Harrison fled the scene. Officers discovered a 10-year-old child inside the vehicle, raising serious concerns about the risks posed during the pursuit.

Court Sentence And Driving Ban

At Swindon Crown Court on May 1, Harrison pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment and banned from driving for two years and seven months.

Police Statement