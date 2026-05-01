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TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Search for Missing Tonbridge Woman Joanna Lewis

Body Found in Search for Missing Tonbridge Woman Joanna Lewis

Kent Police have recovered a body during the search for missing 59-year-old Joanna Lewis from Tonbridge. Officers found the deceased woman in woodland near Half Moon Lane on the morning of Friday 1 May 2026. Joanna had been reported missing after last being seen at 9am on Wednesday 29 April 2026 in the Colts Hill area near Paddock Wood.

Woman Found Deceased

Police attended the woodland where Joanna was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are receiving support.

No Suspicious Circumstances

Kent Police confirmed that the death is not currently being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner to determine the next steps. .

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