Metropolitan Police officers are urgently searching for Temitope Segun, 25, who absconded from a prison transport van near Woolwich High Street at around 6.40pm on Monday, 8 June. The man has known links to Plumstead, Abbey Wood, and Woolwich in south London. Detectives have appealed for public assistance in locating the escapee. Met Police Hunt Absconded Prisoner Temitope Segun After Woolwich Escape" width="705" height="881" />

Escape From Prison Van

Temitope Segun fled from a prison transport vehicle in Woolwich, triggering a full-scale police manhunt. The Met has released an image of Segun as part of the ongoing effort to track him down.

Last Seen Woolwich

He was last spotted in the Woolwich High Street area wearing a black jacket, black trousers, and black trainers. Officers believe Segun could be moving across south London suburbs including Plumstead and Abbey Wood.

Police Urge Caution

Detective Sergeant Claudine Manning warned the public not to approach Temitope Segun if sighted. Instead, anyone with information should contact the police immediately on 999, quoting incident number 2270/10JUN, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ongoing Met Investigation

The Met Police’s dedicated team continues to work around the clock to trace and safely apprehend Segun. The investigation remains a top priority given his absconding from custody.