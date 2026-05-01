Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

Asda has issued a recall on its Exceptional by ASDA Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes due to the possible presence of plastic or metal pieces, posing a safety risk to customers. The affected product is sold in 290g packs with use-by dates from 1 May to 5 May 2026.

Product Recall Details

Customers who have purchased the fishcakes are urged not to consume them. Instead, they should return the product to their nearest Asda store for a full refund without needing a receipt.

Health Risk Warning

The presence of hard foreign objects like plastic or metal in food items can cause injury if eaten, making this recall a precaution to protect shoppers.

Contact Asda Customer Service

For more information or queries, customers can contact ASDA’s customer relations team on 0330 053 0111.