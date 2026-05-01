Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information after a bus driver was assaulted on the number 35 bus outside Salford Shopping Centre at around 10:30pm on Tuesday 14 April. The incident occurred when a passenger demanded the driver stop the bus on a main road, which was refused. Later, the passenger confronted and assaulted the driver, causing a cut and bruising to his eye.

Passenger Demands Refused

The passenger asked the driver to stop the bus earlier on a main road, a request that was declined for safety reasons.

Violent Confrontation

After the bus had stopped, the passenger approached the driver to question why he hadn’t stopped sooner, then physically attacked him.

Police Seek Witnesses

Officers believe the man involved can help with their enquiries and have released an image to help identify him. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference CRI/06FF/0009203/26.