Northamptonshire Police Seek Suspects Over £540 Unpaid Miller & Carter Bill Kettering

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help after a group racked up a £539.70 bill at the Miller & Carter restaurant in Kettering and left without paying on Monday, April 6, between 5pm and 7.10pm. Officers have now released CCTV images of the individuals involved and want to speak to anyone who recognises them to assist with their investigation.

Unpaid Bill Stuns Staff

The group ordered an extensive selection of food and drinks before walking out without settling the substantial bill, leaving Staffordshire Police to launch inquiries and seek public assistance.

CCTV Images Released

Police have published clear CCTV photographs showing the suspects inside the restaurant. They urge members of the public to identify anyone they recognise to bring those responsible to justice.

Police Appeal For Public Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 26000213409 to ensure the enquiry progresses swiftly.