Oxford Man Jailed for 2014 City Centre Rape After Police Hunt

Salam Karis, 35, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison at Oxford Crown Court after being found guilty of raping a woman in Oxford city centre in 2014. Thames Valley Police launched an extensive investigation leading to his arrest and conviction. Karis also faces an indefinite restraining order barring contact with the victim and will remain on the sex offender register for life.

Victim Targeted In Oxford

The victim was a young woman visiting friends for a night out when the attack took place in Oxford city centre. Karis was identified promptly by Oxford CID officers and was arrested the same day.

Fled Country After Bail

Following his initial court appearance, Karis was released on bail but absconded abroad. Thames Valley Police reissued a Fail to Appear warrant to track him down.

Captured On Return To UK

Karis was arrested upon re-entry into the UK at Kent in July last year, after Thames Valley Police acted quickly to detain him.

Life On Register And Restraining

Along with his prison term, Karis has been ordered to remain on the sex offender register indefinitely and is subject to a permanent restraining order preventing any form of contact with the victim.