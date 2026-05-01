Police arrested and charged a man after seizing multiple drugs from a car stopped in Dartford on Wednesday 29 April. Officers stopped the vehicle on Willmot Road at around 2.50pm during a routine patrol, uncovering suspected crystal meth, purple tablets, cocaine, cannabis, and a quantity of cash.

Dartford Vehicle Search

During the stop, police searched the car thoroughly, leading to the discovery of various prohibited substances. Both the driver and passenger were immediately detained and taken into custody for questioning.

Chris Goodbrand Charged

Christopher Goodbrand, 27, from High Road, Romford, was formally charged the following day on Thursday 30 April. He faces possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance charges.

Upcoming Court Appearance

Goodbrand is scheduled to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 1 May 2026 to face the charges brought against him.

Passenger Released On Bail

An 18-year-old man from Belvedere, who was also arrested, has been released on bail while police continue their enquiries into the case.