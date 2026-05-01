Spirit Airlines to Halt Flights At 3am Amid Collapse Fears and Booking Confusion

Spirit Airlines is set to cease operations at 3am on Saturday after failing to secure a $500 million bailout from the US federal government, raising concerns over passengers being stranded and over 14,000 jobs at risk. Despite the expected shutdown, Spirit’s website continues to accept bookings, confusing affected airports nationwide.

Failed Bailout Deal

The budget carrier, operational since 1990, sought government support amid financial turmoil but faced delays and opposition within the White House and from bondholders. President Trump expressed willingness to save jobs if a “good deal” was achievable, but no agreement materialised in time to prevent the collapse.

Passenger Struggles Grow

Passengers like Taylor Gonzalez from Los Angeles voiced fears of being left stranded with limited warning. Many loyal customers praised Spirit for affordable fares, but are now scrambling as flights are expected to stop abruptly.

Financial Pressures Mount

Spirit’s troubles are rooted in soaring jet fuel costs and reduced passenger capacity, worsened by geopolitical tensions. The airline filed for bankruptcy twice in less than two years and operated under Chapter 11 protection while attempting restructuring.

Rival Airlines Prepare

Competitors United and American Airlines announced readiness to assist stranded passengers and cap fares on overlapping routes, aiming to fill the gap left by Spirit’s shutdown.

Uncertain Future

Spirit has not formally announced the cessation but is reportedly ending flights imminently. The airline continues to claim normal operations on its website, deepening confusion as customers book flights despite the shutdown deadline.