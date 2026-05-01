Asad Hussain Found Guilty of Stalking and Assault in Cheshire

Asad Hussain, 36, from Heald Green, Cheadle, has been found guilty of stalking, assault by beating, and failing to comply with a police notice after targeting a victim in Northwich. The offences took place in April and May 2024, and the nine-day trial concluded at Chester Crown Court with Hussain convicted of causing serious alarm and distress.

Stalking Using Fake Identities

The court heard Hussain used the fake alias “Mick Renney” to contact the victim in April 2024. He later created multiple fake Tinder profiles using her name to lure at least 18 men to her home, sending messages with inappropriate and distressing content.

Assault During Phone Dispute

In May, Hussain became controlling and assaulted the victim when she tried to take her phone to the bathroom. The incident was part of his wider pattern of harassment and violence.

Efforts To Conceal Crimes

Hussain used separate phones and vehicles, frequently changed his car registration, and tried to hide evidence to avoid detection by police. Despite this, law enforcement successfully gathered enough evidence to secure his conviction.

Sentencing Pending

After the guilty verdict was delivered, sentencing has been deferred. The case highlights serious concerns about stalking and domestic abuse in Cheshire.