Manchester Man Jailed for Child Abuse Images and Online Grooming

A 25-year-old man from Manchester has been jailed for four and a half years at Chester Crown Court following a police investigation into child abuse images and online grooming. Talha Ahmed, from Burnage, pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including possession and creation of indecent images of children, and attempted incitement of a child aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Online Abuse Investigated

Ahmed was caught after officers from the Constabulary’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team executed a Section 8 warrant at his Cranford Avenue home in September 2024. The operation targeted possession, creation and distribution of indecent images of children.

Evidence From Digital Devices

Police seized two mobile phones, which revealed Category A, B, and C indecent images. Digital forensic analysis uncovered Ahmed’s sexual communications with a vulnerable girl over three years, starting when she was 14 and he was 20.

Multiple Offences Admitted

Ahmed pleaded guilty to five counts of attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to view sexual images, three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, possession of prohibited images, and one count of attempted incitement to sexual activity.

Lifetime Restrictions Imposed

Along with imprisonment, Ahmed was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and was issued an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict his future contact with children.