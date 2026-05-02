Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Lisa Mare in Gillingham

Kent Police are urgently seeking help to locate Lisa Mare, a 44-year-old woman reported missing from the Windmill Road area of Gillingham. She was last seen at around 6.15pm on Friday 1 May 2026, and officers are seriously concerned for her welfare.

Details of the Missing Woman

Lisa Mare is described as slim, approximately 5 ft 4 inches tall, with short brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a light brown top and matching trousers.

Police Urge Public Help

Authorities are appealing for anyone with information about Lisa’s whereabouts to contact them immediately. Those with urgent updates are asked to call 999, quoting reference 01-1383. Other information can be reported by calling 101 or via live chat on the Kent Police website.

Community Concern Rises

Local residents and police alike are worried for Lisa’s safety given the length of time she has been missing. The search remains ongoing as officers continue to follow up all leads.