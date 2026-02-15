Man Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing on M6 Toll Coach

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed on a coach travelling along the M6 Toll motorway. Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following the shocking attack.

Stabbing Shocks Passengers on M6 Toll

Emergency services were called at around 8:15am today after reports of a stabbing on a southbound coach between junctions seven and eight near Cannock.

The victim was quickly taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Suspect in Custody

A 41-year-old man from Northumberland was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

M6 Toll Reopens After Brief Closure

The M6 Toll was shut shortly after the incident at around 8:50am but has now reopened, easing traffic chaos.