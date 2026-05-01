Drug Dealer Jailed 20 Years Over Fatal Southend Crash

A Southend drug dealer was sentenced to over 20 years in prison after causing a fatal crash while driving high on heroin and crack cocaine. Lee Rance, 44, lost control of his Mini Cooper on the A1159 near Southend on the evening of 20 May last year, killing his passenger Carly Hicks, 37.

High-speed Escape

Police were alerted to Rance’s speeding vehicle just after 11.30pm when a British Transport Police officer spotted the Mini. Despite activating blue lights to stop it, Rance accelerated away but was not pursued for safety reasons. Moments later, the car had crashed into a tree and was found wrecked off the road.

Drugs And Disqualification

Investigators discovered Rance was disqualified from driving and was under the influence of multiple drugs. Toxicology confirmed the presence of cocaine, morphine, diazepam, methadone, and prescription medications in his system at the time of the crash.

Evidence Of Drug Dealing

Police recovered Class A drugs, a prohibited firearm with Rance’s fingerprints, and incriminating messages on his phone indicating drug supply. These findings linked him to ongoing criminal activity beyond the fatal incident.

Court Verdict And Sentence

At Basildon Crown Court, Rance was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, possession of a prohibited firearm, and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. On 30 April, he received a 20-year and three-month prison sentence and will face a 10-year driving ban upon release.