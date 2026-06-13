Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

Sussex Police are on high alert in Brighton city centre today as two opposing protests prepare to unfold. The anti-immigration South East Patriots are marching to demand tougher border controls and deportations, while the Carnival Against Fascism counter-protest unites over 20 anti-racist groups. Both events are set near Queen’s Road and Brighton railway station, raising concerns over potential travel disruption and public safety.

Clash Of Views In Brighton

The South East Patriots march calls for stricter immigration policies, featuring speakers like UKIP leader Nick Tenconi and campaigner Siobhan Whyte, whose daughter was killed by an asylum seeker. Organisers have urged supporters to remain peaceful and bring flags to maintain a calm protest.

Anti-racist Groups Unite

The Carnival Against Fascism counter-protest brings together local anti-racist organisations opposing far-right ideologies. It aims to support Brighton’s diverse communities and prepare for a tense but peaceful presence in the city centre.

Travel Disruption Warned

With marches centred around Queen’s Road, Sussex Police and British Transport Police are working with Brighton & Hove Buses and Compass Travel. Several routes, including 37, 37B, 47 and 52, may face delays or cancellations throughout the day.

Businesses Brace For Impact

Some local shops, such as Hobgoblin Music on Queen’s Road, have chosen to close temporarily to avoid disruption. Police have increased patrols with multiple vans on Upper Gloucester Road, maintaining a strong presence to safeguard public order.

Plan Your Journey

Authorities advise residents and visitors to expect delays travelling through Brighton city centre and allow extra time for journeys. Although no official road closures have been announced, police remain vigilant to prevent disturbances and ensure safe movement around the protest areas.