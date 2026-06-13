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POLICE PROBE Herne Bay Fatal Collision Kills 88-Year-Old Man Police Seek Witnesses

Herne Bay Fatal Collision Kills 88-Year-Old Man Police Seek Witnesses

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on Heart in Hand Road, Herne Bay, on Friday 22 May 2026. At 11.36am, emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles. An 88-year-old man was seriously injured and later died in the hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

Serious Collision Inquiry

The Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit has launched a full inquiry into the circumstances of the incident. Officers are urging anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles before the crash to come forward with information.

Dashcam Footage Sought

Motorists travelling in the area at the time are being asked to check their dashcam recordings. Any footage relevant to the investigation could provide crucial evidence to officers.

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