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LEG INJURY Man Seriously Injured in Industrial Accident at Sowerby Bridge Waste Site

Man Seriously Injured in Industrial Accident at Sowerby Bridge Waste Site

Police responded to an industrial accident at a waste management site on Mearclough Road, Sowerby Bridge, around 4.30pm on Friday. A man suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment. Authorities are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive following the incident.

Serious Leg Injuries

The injured man sustained significant harm to his leg, prompting urgent medical attention at a nearby hospital. Details about the nature of the accident remain under investigation.

Emergency Response

Officers arrived promptly after reports of the incident. Their swift action ensured the man received timely care while securing the scene for further inquiry.

Safety Probe Underway

The police are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive to examine the circumstances of the accident. This coordination aims to prevent future injuries at similar industrial sites in the area.

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