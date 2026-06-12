Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TOY BRAWL Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon following a violent clash involving men armed with bats outside a Smyths toy shop in Bermondsey, South london/">London, on Friday morning. The Metropolitan Police responded swiftly after emergency calls at 08:54 on 12 June as reports suggested the fight erupted amidst customers queuing for Pokémon cards.

Brawl Filmed Outside Shop

Footage shared on social media shows hooded men swinging bats violently in the shop’s car park as frightened onlookers scream. One man falls amid the chaos while another lands multiple blows before chasing a victim across the lot. Several attackers then grab and kick the man as bystanders rush in to intervene.

Police Quick To Act

Officers arrived at the scene within three minutes and detained the 43-year-old local man. No injuries have been reported. Police investigations are ongoing, and appeals for witnesses have been made with reference CAD 1752/12Jun. Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101.

Spike in Pokémon Card Crime

The incident highlights rising tensions linked to the booming Pokémon card market. Over £200,000 worth of cards were reported stolen across the UK in just two months in recent police raids. Nick Jarman, CEO of the Certified Trading Card Association, says criminals are targeting these highly valuable and easily traded cards more frequently.

Pokémon’s Massive Popularity

Since its 1996 origins as a video game, Pokémon has grown into the world’s highest-grossing media franchise, generating an estimated £84 billion over its lifetime—surpassing franchises like Barbie, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. The global Pokémon card industry alone was worth £5.8 billion last year, boosted by nostalgia, pandemic buying patterns, and celebrity endorsements.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Delivery Rider Injured in South Croydon Hit-and-Run on Brighton Road

HIT AND RUN Delivery Rider Injured in South Croydon Hit-and-Run on Brighton Road

UK News
Four Men Jailed for Laundering £23.4m into Cryptocurrency in UK

CRYPTO CRIME Four Men Jailed for Laundering £23.4m into Cryptocurrency in UK

UK News
Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

MURDER PROBE Two Men Arrested After Man Found Dead on Margate High Street

Breaking News, UK News
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

BAD APPLE Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

SOAP EXIT EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

UK News
Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

BAD NOT MAD Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

Breaking News, Court News, UK News
Suspected Herne Bay Burglar Faces Seven Charges After Multiple Break-Ins

SERIAL OFFENDER Suspected Herne Bay Burglar Faces Seven Charges After Multiple Break-Ins

UK News
Violent Dartford Assault Driver Connor Appleton Jailed Five Years

DARTFORD ATTACK Violent Dartford Assault Driver Connor Appleton Jailed Five Years

UK News
Thousands of Wiltshire Youngsters Join Junior Good Citizen Safety Programme

YOUTH SAFETY Thousands of Wiltshire Youngsters Join Junior Good Citizen Safety Programme

UK News
Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire Despite Global Criticism

WEALTH SHOCK Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire Despite Global Criticism

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

STABBING CHAOS Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

UK News
Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

UK News
Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

SENTANCE INCREASED Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

UK News
Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

UK News
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

DEADLY DISPUTE Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

SCHOOL SHUTDOWN Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

UK News
Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

Devon Preschool Closes Amid Investigation Into Former Staff

UK News
Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

HARSH SENTANCE Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

UK News
Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

UK News
Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

MIGRANT CRISIS Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

UK News
Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed 34 Years for Kidnap and Rape in London Hanwell Torture Case

Breaking News, UK News

Man Jailed 34 Years for Kidnap and Rape in London Hanwell Torture Case

Breaking News, UK News
Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

CORUPTION PROBE Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

UK News
Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

LOGGED OUT Facebook Instagram Outage Logs Users Out Worldwide

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

Facebook Instagram Outage Logs Users Out Worldwide

UK News
Watch Live