Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon following a violent clash involving men armed with bats outside a Smyths toy shop in Bermondsey, South london/">London, on Friday morning. The Metropolitan Police responded swiftly after emergency calls at 08:54 on 12 June as reports suggested the fight erupted amidst customers queuing for Pokémon cards.

Brawl Filmed Outside Shop

Footage shared on social media shows hooded men swinging bats violently in the shop’s car park as frightened onlookers scream. One man falls amid the chaos while another lands multiple blows before chasing a victim across the lot. Several attackers then grab and kick the man as bystanders rush in to intervene.

Police Quick To Act

Officers arrived at the scene within three minutes and detained the 43-year-old local man. No injuries have been reported. Police investigations are ongoing, and appeals for witnesses have been made with reference CAD 1752/12Jun. Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101.

Spike in Pokémon Card Crime

The incident highlights rising tensions linked to the booming Pokémon card market. Over £200,000 worth of cards were reported stolen across the UK in just two months in recent police raids. Nick Jarman, CEO of the Certified Trading Card Association, says criminals are targeting these highly valuable and easily traded cards more frequently.

Pokémon’s Massive Popularity

Since its 1996 origins as a video game, Pokémon has grown into the world’s highest-grossing media franchise, generating an estimated £84 billion over its lifetime—surpassing franchises like Barbie, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. The global Pokémon card industry alone was worth £5.8 billion last year, boosted by nostalgia, pandemic buying patterns, and celebrity endorsements.