Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MASCOT STING Peru Police Dress as World Cup Mascots to Nab Drug Dealer in Lima

Peru Police Dress as World Cup Mascots to Nab Drug Dealer in Lima

Police in Lima, Peru, executed a clever raid by disguising themselves as World Cup mascots to arrest a wanted drug dealer. Officers from the Green Squad targeted the suspect at his apartment after intelligence revealed he was a die-hard football fan obsessed with the World Cup.

World Cup Mascot Ruse

To avoid suspicion, the Green Squad officers dressed as Maple the Moose and Clutch the Bald Eagle, mascots of World Cup co-hosts Canada and the United States. This disguise allowed them to approach the suspect’s home unnoticed before moving in.

Surprise Raid Catches Suspect

Once at the address, the officers abruptly removed their mascot heads and forced entry to arrest the man. Inside, police found a firearm, a knife, and a bag filled with drugs, leading to the suspect being wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.

Creative Police Tactics

The tactic proved effective despite Peru not qualifying for the tournament. This operation continues a trend of inventive police disguises in Lima. Past raids have featured officers dressed as characters like Wolverine and Deadpool to surprise suspects during drug busts.

Regional Disguise Strategy

Similar tactics have been used across South America. In São Paulo, police disguised themselves as Power Rangers, Batman, and Robin during carnival celebrations to blend in before apprehending a phone thief near Ibirapuera Park.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

HARSH SENTANCE Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

UK News
Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

MIGRANT CRISIS Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

UK News
Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

BELFAST SEX ATTACK Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

UK News
Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

PHONE CALL Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

UK News
Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

DOZEN ARRESTED Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

UK News
Barnsley Man Jailed 32 Years for Abusing Seven Girls in Child Exploitation Case

CHILD EXPLOITATION Barnsley Man Jailed 32 Years for Abusing Seven Girls in Child Exploitation Case

UK News
Lewes Burglar Jon Healey Jailed Nearly Four Years for Jewellery Theft

COURT JUSTICE Lewes Burglar Jon Healey Jailed Nearly Four Years for Jewellery Theft

UK News
Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

DEEP FAKE CRIME Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

UK News
Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

STABBING CHAOS Vienna Stabbing Leaves Two Critical After Violent Dispute

UK News
Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

SENTANCE INCREASED Man Jailed 11 Years After Grooming Kirklees Schoolgirl Via Social Media

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

CORUPTION PROBE Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

UK News
Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

LOGGED OUT Facebook Instagram Outage Logs Users Out Worldwide

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

Facebook Instagram Outage Logs Users Out Worldwide

UK News
72 Arrested As Hundreds Protest At Palestine Action Sentencing

PROTEST ARRESTS 72 Arrested As Hundreds Protest At Palestine Action Sentencing

UK News
72 Arrested As Hundreds Protest At Palestine Action Sentencing

72 Arrested As Hundreds Protest At Palestine Action Sentencing

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

UK News
Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

Three Arrested After Sidley Firearm Discharge and Hastings Vehicle Incident

UK News
Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

ANIMAL ATTACK Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

UK News
Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

UK News
Wife Pays Tribute to Crawley Motorcyclist Killed in Bus Collision

HEATFELT TRIBUTE Wife Pays Tribute to Crawley Motorcyclist Killed in Bus Collision

UK News
Wife Pays Tribute to Crawley Motorcyclist Killed in Bus Collision

Wife Pays Tribute to Crawley Motorcyclist Killed in Bus Collision

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

TOY BRAWL Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

UK News
Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

Man Arrested After Bat Fight Outside Bermondsey Toy Shop

UK News
Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

KNIFE BRAWL Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

UK News
Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

Five Arrested After Stabbing and Brawl in Anfield

UK News
78 Ragdoll Cats Rescued From Filthy Pennsylvania Home By PSPCA

ANIMAL RESCUE 78 Ragdoll Cats Rescued From Filthy Pennsylvania Home By PSPCA

UK News
78 Ragdoll Cats Rescued From Filthy Pennsylvania Home By PSPCA

78 Ragdoll Cats Rescued From Filthy Pennsylvania Home By PSPCA

UK News
Watch Live