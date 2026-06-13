Peru Police Dress as World Cup Mascots to Nab Drug Dealer in Lima

Police in Lima, Peru, executed a clever raid by disguising themselves as World Cup mascots to arrest a wanted drug dealer. Officers from the Green Squad targeted the suspect at his apartment after intelligence revealed he was a die-hard football fan obsessed with the World Cup.

World Cup Mascot Ruse

To avoid suspicion, the Green Squad officers dressed as Maple the Moose and Clutch the Bald Eagle, mascots of World Cup co-hosts Canada and the United States. This disguise allowed them to approach the suspect’s home unnoticed before moving in.

Surprise Raid Catches Suspect

Once at the address, the officers abruptly removed their mascot heads and forced entry to arrest the man. Inside, police found a firearm, a knife, and a bag filled with drugs, leading to the suspect being wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.

Creative Police Tactics

The tactic proved effective despite Peru not qualifying for the tournament. This operation continues a trend of inventive police disguises in Lima. Past raids have featured officers dressed as characters like Wolverine and Deadpool to surprise suspects during drug busts.

Regional Disguise Strategy

Similar tactics have been used across South America. In São Paulo, police disguised themselves as Power Rangers, Batman, and Robin during carnival celebrations to blend in before apprehending a phone thief near Ibirapuera Park.