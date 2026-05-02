Four Jailed for Cocaine and Ketamine Supply in West Cumbria

Four individuals have been sentenced for supplying cocaine and ketamine in West Cumbria, Cumbria Police confirmed. The court handed down prison terms following an investigation that targeted drug distribution networks in the area.

Sentences Handed Down

Curtis Kirkbride, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for seven years and two months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine).

Alisia Cameron, 29, of Workington, received a four-year, four-month sentence for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Stephanie Moffatt, 34, from Cleator Moor, was given four years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Bradley Dryden, 28, of Whitehaven, was sentenced to four years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and for involvement in supplying cocaine and ketamine.

Evidence From Police Operation

In September 2022, officers executed a warrant at an address on Cambridge Road, Whitehaven, where drugs, scales, and mobile phones were seized. Analysis of digital evidence linked the defendants to the supply of cocaine, with specific evidence connecting Dryden to ketamine distribution.

All Pleaded Guilty

Each of the four defendants admitted their roles in the conspiracy to supply drugs, leading to their respective sentences.

Impact On West Cumbria

Cumbria Police’s successful operation disrupts significant Class A drugs distribution in the region, aiming to reduce drug availability and related harm to communities.