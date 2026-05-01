A 38-year-old Norwich massage therapist, Happy Suwali, is set to be sentenced for sexually assaulting a female client during a treatment session. The victim, attending for a sports injury, was assaulted over nearly two hours in Suwali’s home setting, after he instructed her to undress except for a small towel. The incident, originally booked for up to one hour, involved inappropriate groping.

Extended Assault Session

The session significantly exceeded the scheduled 45 to 60 minutes, lasting almost two hours. During this time, Suwali committed three counts of sexual assault against the woman.

Therapists Vulnerability

Suwali is described by authorities as an “extremely vulnerable individual” due to autism and learning disabilities. Despite this, he admitted all charges.

Sentencing at the Crown Court

Norwich Magistrates referred the case to Norwich Crown Court due to the severity of the offences and their limited sentencing powers. Suwali is due to appear for sentencing on 22 June.