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TRAFFIC JAM Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

  An accident involving a lorry and two cars on the A13 westbound in Grays, Essex, has led to significant congestion and travel disruption on Thursday morning. The crash occurred between the A1089 (Tilbury / Baker Street Interchange) and the A1012, prompting two lane closures and extended delays for commuters.  

Multi-vehicle Accident

The incident involved a lorry and two cars, causing lanes one and two to be shut on the busy London-bound carriageway of the A13. Emergency services attended the scene to manage traffic and ensure safety.

Severe Traffic Delays

Motorists face lengthy delays with average travel times around 30 minutes. Congestion has stretched back to the A128 near Orsett Cock, creating jams across the local road network. Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

Lane Closure Updates

  • Lanes one and two remain closed to allow clearance
  • Traffic management advised to avoid the area if possible
  • Drivers urged to plan alternative routes due to ongoing delays

Local Commuter Impact

The closure has disrupted journeys for daily commuters and freight traffic heading towards London. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and aim to reopen lanes as soon as it is safe.

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