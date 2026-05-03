Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

Ryan Webb, 30, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Norwich Crown Court after attacking a man and woman at a Charles Avenue address in Norwich on 8 May 2025. The man, in his 60s, was left unconscious and severely injured, while the woman in her 20s was also assaulted. Police investigated after Webb tried to cover up the attacks, leading to a significant court ruling.

Brutal Unprovoked Assaults

Webb punched the elderly victim three times in the head before dragging him into a bedroom and kicking him twice in the face, rendering him unconscious. He then attacked a woman at the same address, kicking her so she fell and hit her head on a radiator, followed by a punch to her face.

Deceptive Cover-up

After the assaults, Webb forced the woman into his car, driving her around while continuing to attack her. Running out of fuel, he staged a collision by smashing the car’s front and rear windscreens. On arrival, emergency services were told the damage was from a deer and the injuries resulted from this fabricated crash.

Victims Critical Condition

The following day, the injured man was found unconscious and struggling to breathe at the same property. A friend raised the alarm, prompting paramedics to attend. Webb falsely claimed the man had a medical episode. The victim suffered a serious brain bleed, leaving him with life-changing injuries that require lifelong support to relearn basic skills.

False Statements And Arrest

Police arrested Webb in Devon after family concerns revealed the injuries were assault-related, not medical. During questioning, Webb persistently lied about the assaults and the staged collision, leading to his conviction for grievous bodily harm with intent, grievous bodily harm without intent, and perverting the course of justice.