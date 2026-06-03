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DRUG FUEL BENDER Callum Howe on Trial for Hartlepool Hatchet Murder of Mohammed Rasul

Callum Howe on Trial for Hartlepool Hatchet Murder of Mohammed Rasul

Callum Howe, 23, is currently on trial at Teesside Crown Court, accused of murdering his childhood friend Mohammed Shaan Ali Rasul, also 23, at a flat in Allerton Close, Hartlepool on 23 November 2025. Howe admits striking Rasul with a hatchet but claims self-defence. The prosecution alleges a savage attack involving at least 10 blows to the face and head.

Violent Attack Alleged

Prosecutors say Howe launched a brutal assault on Rasul, using an axe or hatchet repeatedly. Neighbours reported a disturbance before emergency services found Rasul dead under a blood-stained duvet inside the flat.

Drug-fuelled Bender

Jurors heard that both men, along with a third flatmate, had been using cocaine and cannabis continuously for several days without sleep or food, which may have contributed to the violent outbreak.

Fleeing In Blood

CCTV and Ring doorbell footage captured Howe escaping the scene by jumping through a bedroom window. Witnesses saw him stumbling through the street, covered in blood, shouting for help.

Self-defence Claim

Taking the stand, Howe said he was “fighting for his life,” fearing Rasul intended to kill him. He testified that the conflict began when another flatmate ran off with Rasul’s phone, provoking Rasul to break into the bedroom aggressively. Howe also described being threatened by Rasul’s large dog, Rocco.

Courtroom Tensions

During cross-examination, prosecutor Peter Makepeace KC challenged Howe’s self-defence argument, pointing to the repeated heavy axe strikes as proof Rasul was no longer a threat. Overwhelmed, Howe abruptly ended his testimony, telling the court, “I’ve had enough. I’m finished,” before leaving the witness box. Proceedings have since resumed.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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