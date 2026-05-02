Woman Jailed for £24,000 Theft in Birmingham Distraction Burglary

West Midlands Police have jailed Catalina Stanciu, 37, after she was convicted for stealing £14,000 in cash and over £10,000 in gold jewellery from a home on Holly Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, in a distraction burglary on 8 July last year.

Distraction Tactic Uncovered

Stanciu teamed up with three other women who tricked the homeowner by pretending to be interested in buying flowers. While the victim was distracted, one woman broke into the property and stole valuable cash and jewellery before they escaped.

Arrest Court

The Birmingham Neighbourhood Crime Team launched a detailed investigation and released images of suspects to the public. This led to identifying Stanciu, who was arrested in October 2023.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

In February, Stanciu pleaded guilty to burglary charges. She was sentenced last Friday, 24 April, to three years and one month in prison.

Ongoing Enquiries

West Midlands Police continue to investigate and seek to identify the other individuals involved in the distraction burglary with Stanciu.