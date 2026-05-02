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POLICE APPEAL Four Teen Boys Arrested After Leeds Stabbing Outside McDonald’s

Four Teen Boys Arrested After Leeds Stabbing Outside McDonald’s

West Yorkshire Police arrested four teenage boys following a stabbing outside the McDonald’s at Briggate and Boar Lane, Leeds, on the evening of Tuesday, April 28. A 34-year-old man was treated for a stab wound to his stomach, described as non-life-threatening. The boys, aged 13 to 16, were detained at the scene on suspicion of assault and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Stabbing Outside McDonald’s

Police responded swiftly to reports of an altercation at 9.08pm, quickly arresting four youths in connection with the stabbing incident in central Leeds.

Victims Condition

The injured man was taken to the hospital and received treatment for his wound. Authorities have confirmed his injuries are not life-threatening.

Youth Arrests And Bail

The teenagers arrested range from 13 to 16 years old. All have been released on bail while police continue their investigation into the assault.

Police Call For Witnesses

Officers urge anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or the 101 Live Chat, referencing case number 13260239777. Eyewitness information could prove crucial in the ongoing probe.

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Topics :Crime

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