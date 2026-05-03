Dudley Man Jailed Over £400K Black Country Car Theft Plot

Keltonjay Martin, 24, from Swancote Road, Dudley, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for his role in a high-value car theft conspiracy across the Black Country. The offences took place between April and May 2023, with Martin admitting to conspiring to steal more than a dozen vehicles worth over £400,000. He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 27 April after being arrested by West Midlands Police in June 2023.

Organised Car Theft Ring

Martin took part in a coordinated operation involving stolen vehicles. He discussed targets on group messaging apps, carried out surveillance on potential cars, and stole them as part of the conspiracy.

Boosting The Black Country Crime

The stolen cars were then offered for sale. Martin even recorded videos of himself selling the vehicles, highlighting his deep involvement in the criminal enterprise.

Police Apprehend Key Figure

West Midlands Police described Martin as a prolific offender within the theft ring. His arrest in June 2023 was part of an ongoing crackdown on organised vehicle crime in the region.

Justice Delivered At Wolverhampton Crown

On 27 April, the court handed down a prison sentence reflecting the serious nature of the offences and the impact on victims across the Black Country.