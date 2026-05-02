Woman Hurt in Armed Robbery Attempt at Brighton Convenience Store

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in an attempted armed robbery at the Premier Morris convenience store in Moulsecoomb, Brighton. The incident took place on 2 April around 7am when a man entered the shop on Widdicombe Way, demanded money while armed, but fled empty-handed.

Suspect Details Released

The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 7in tall and was wearing a black balaclava, light grey jumper, black trousers, black trainers, and a tan jacket featuring a red logo on the back right shoulder. Police have released images from the scene as they seek to identify him.

Victim Sustains Minor Injuries

A woman in her 60s sustained minor injuries during the confrontation in the store, though the suspect left without stealing any money.

Police Urge Public Help

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward. Sussex Police stressed the importance of public assistance in tracking the suspect down.

Contacting Sussex Police

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting reference 209 of 02/04. Authorities continue to investigate the incident to bring the perpetrator to justice.