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FATAL COLLISION Witness Appeal After Fatal Stratford Van Pedestrian Collision

Witness Appeal After Fatal Stratford Van Pedestrian Collision

  Police are urgently seeking witnesses after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian in Stratford on Thursday, 23 April. The incident happened at around 09:07 at the junction of High Road Leyton and Millais Road. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene. A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died the following day. The driver of the silver Vauxhall minivan remained at the scene and was uninjured. No arrests have been made.

Victim Sadly Dies

The elderly pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the collision and passed away on Friday, 24 April. Her family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Driver Cooperates At Scene

The driver, who stopped immediately after the collision, was not injured and is fully cooperating with police inquiries.

Police Urge Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Faye Cook from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends who are still coming to terms with their loss. As we try to build up a full picture of the incident, we are appealing to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it – particularly if they have CCTV or dashcam footage.”

How To Help the Investigation

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line on 020 7960 8044, quoting reference 1603/23APR26.

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