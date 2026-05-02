West Mercia Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with murder after a fatal stabbing in Redditch on Tuesday, 28 April. The incident happened at Martley Close just after 8:35am when a 41-year-old man was stabbed. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Fatal Stabbing In Redditch

Emergency services responded swiftly to reports of the stabbing, but tragically, the victim succumbed to his wounds despite urgent medical care.

Teenager Held In Custody

The charged teenager remains in custody and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on 2 May. For legal reasons, his identity is not being disclosed.

Second Boy Arrested

A second 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice relating to the case at Martley Close. He is also currently in custody as police continue their investigation.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

West Mercia Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as they work to piece together the events leading to the fatal stabbing.