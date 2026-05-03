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CHILD PREDATOR Michael Wisdom Convicted for Historic Child Abuse and Image Possession in Birmingham

Michael Wisdom Convicted for Historic Child Abuse and Image Possession in Birmingham

A Birmingham man, Michael Wisdom, 67, has been convicted of historic child sexual abuse and possession of indecent images. The offences relate to abuse that occurred in Birmingham in 1979 and the subsequent discovery of indecent images found on his mobile phone when arrested in late 2025.

Historic Abuse Revealed

The victim, who was abused as a young girl, came forward last year to report the abuse to police, leading to an investigation. This brought to light offences spanning decades.

Police Arrest And Evidence

Officers arrested Wisdom at his Birmingham home, where he attempted to destroy his mobile phone. The device was later found to contain dozens of indecent images of children, including Category A images, the most severe classification.

Damning Messages Discovered

Investigators uncovered messages from Wisdom discussing the abuse of a girl with another woman, strengthening the case against him.

Conviction And Upcoming Sentencing

Wisdom denied all charges during police interviews but offered no alternative explanation. He was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on 27 April 2026 and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing scheduled for 13 July 2026.

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