Man in 70s Hospitalised After Suzuki Hits Building in Bradford

Police were called to Market Street, Thornton, Bradford, at 12:38pm today after a man in his seventies crashed a Suzuki Swift into a building. Emergency services attended the scene, and the driver was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Swift Collision Location

The incident took place on Market Street, a busy area within Thornton, Bradford. The Suzuki Swift collided directly with a building, causing traffic disruption while emergency crews worked on site.

Drivers Condition Update

The elderly driver received prompt medical attention at the scene before being transported to hospital. Police confirmed his injuries are serious enough to require hospital care but are not life-threatening.

Scene Management And Clear-up

Authorities maintained a scene to assess the situation and ensure public safety. Following updates on the driver’s status, the area has now been cleared, allowing normal traffic flow to resume.